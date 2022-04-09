Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $5,755,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

