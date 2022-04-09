HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.83 ($77.84).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €50.46 ($55.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.