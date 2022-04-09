HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 235,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.