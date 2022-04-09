Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00389140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

