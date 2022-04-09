Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

