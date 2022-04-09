Head to Head Review: International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) & Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 7 0 3.00 International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 89.41%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -9.23% -9.13%

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.32 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -8.15 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.04) -25.00

International Tower Hill Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats International Tower Hill Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

