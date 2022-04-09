Head to Head Contrast: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trade Desk and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $101.24, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 11.51% 10.77% 4.61% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 27.47 $137.76 million $0.29 237.86 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

