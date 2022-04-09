Head-To-Head Contrast: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) vs. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HF Sinclair and Trecora Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trecora Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Trecora Resources.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Trecora Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% Trecora Resources 1.82% 2.49% 1.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and Trecora Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.34 $558.32 million $3.40 11.45 Trecora Resources $272.69 million 0.76 $4.96 million $0.20 41.50

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Trecora Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Trecora Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trecora Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Trecora Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

