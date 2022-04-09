Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

HWKN stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $880.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

