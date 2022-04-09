Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 752,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

