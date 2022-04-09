Hathor Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.45 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $145.45 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.44 or 0.07562856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.37 or 0.99794628 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 905,108,192 coins and its circulating supply is 229,163,192 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

