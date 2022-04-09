Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. to Issue Dividend of $5.50 (OTC:HRST)

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 5.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

OTC HRST opened at $6.00 on Friday. Harvest Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

About Harvest Oil & Gas

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

