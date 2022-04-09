Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

HLIT stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $886.95 million, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $13,257,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

