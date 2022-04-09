Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $886.95 million, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after buying an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.