Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,063 ($13.94). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,023 ($13.42), with a volume of 1,002,719 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.80) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.13) to GBX 1,765 ($23.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.45).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,594.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

