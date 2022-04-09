Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 652,792 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $46.30.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

