Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,417 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

