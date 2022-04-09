H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

FUL stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

