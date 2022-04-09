Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

