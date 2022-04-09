GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 7,068,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,542,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.74.
GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.