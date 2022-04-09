Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

