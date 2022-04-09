Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $152.98 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

