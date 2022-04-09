Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Home Depot stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.