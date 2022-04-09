Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GPEAF remained flat at $$9.64 during trading hours on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

