Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Get Grasim Industries alerts:

Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.