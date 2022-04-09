Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.72.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.