Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.15.

GSV opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

