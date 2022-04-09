Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $25.28. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1,825,142 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

