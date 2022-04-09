GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,206,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

