GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. GMO Internet has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $33.61.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.