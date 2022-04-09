Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.51. 744,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 996,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.