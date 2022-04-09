Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.51. 744,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 996,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.