Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

GLCNF opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

