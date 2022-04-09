George Livery Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC) Stock

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC – Get Rating) insider George Livery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($10,150.38).

About Hydration Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid, tablet, and powder healthy hydration products in North America. The company sells its products under the Hydralyte name through retail, e-commerce, and direct channels. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

