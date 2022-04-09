Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.59. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 12,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.37 million and a PE ratio of 6.64.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

