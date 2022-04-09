General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

