GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 1050929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.47).

The company has a market cap of £998.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

