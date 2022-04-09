Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Survey

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A XL Fleet $15.60 million 16.41 $28.79 million $0.18 10.06

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53%

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 562.98%.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats XL Fleet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

