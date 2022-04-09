Gameswap Market Cap Tops $14.67 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $48,347.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00106107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

