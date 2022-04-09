GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0788 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and $54,674.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00263472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001528 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,585,373 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

