Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,316. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.