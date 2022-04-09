Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

