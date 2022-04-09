FY2023 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Increased by Analyst

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

