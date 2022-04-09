FY2022 EPS Estimates for OMRON Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for OMRON in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. OMRON has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $107.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OMRON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

