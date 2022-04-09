FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Increased by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $11.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

