FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Proximus PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proximus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Proximus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Proximus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.