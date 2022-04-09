FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYTE. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE MYTE opened at $11.76 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 103,949 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.