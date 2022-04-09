Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.61. 57,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 94,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

