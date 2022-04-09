Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.61. 57,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 94,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
