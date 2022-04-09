FUNToken Reaches One Day Volume of $4.29 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $124.51 million and $4.29 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00106290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

