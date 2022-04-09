Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.