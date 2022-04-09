Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
