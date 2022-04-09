FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $163.95.
In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.