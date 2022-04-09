FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $163.95.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

